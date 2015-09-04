ForceFriday: What Every Star Wars Fan Needs to Know About the Mega Shopping Event

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will hit theaters on Dec. 18, but for those of you who can't wait, good news: Today is Force Friday, the day retailers unveil new collectors' merchandise. (It's Sept. 4, get it?)

The shopping day is expected to be one of the most eventful for the retail industry, which should come as no surprise because it's well known that Star Wars fans tend to be over-the-top, die-hard supporters. But, the movie won't be in theaters for another three and a half months, so this is what one may call a galactic marketing plan. Stores around the nation opened up at 12:01 a.m. this morning to kick off the shopping event ... so yes, it's that serious.

So whether you wish to celebrate Force Friday by purchasing a lightsaber, a collectible, or a T-shirt from the comfort of your own home, we've rounded up the coolest finds below.

Amazon

What you'll find: Nearly every kind of lightsaber starting at $9.99; remote control toys, autographed posters, video games, T-shirts, and more.

CoverGirl

What you'll find: Mascara, lipstick, nail polish, and other cosmetics inspired by the film. Pro makeup artist Pat McGrath has teamed up to create a limited-edition range of products that we're sure Princess Leia would approve of.

Disney Store

What you'll find: T-shirts, masks, talking figurines, lego sets, water bottles, tech accessories, mugs, costumes, and more.

Pendleton Woolen Mills

What you'll find: An array of gorgeous and cozy Star Wars blankets starting at $249

Pottery Barn Kids

What you'll find: The cutest hand-painted Star Wars kids' bed for $3,999.

Target

What you'll find: Toys, clothing and accessories, video games, costumes, collectors items, bedding, and more.

Toys "R" Us

What you'll find: Touch screen LED watches starting at $12; limited edition figurines, books, ornaments, headphones, children's costumes, backpacks.

If you want to see what the mayhem in the stores was like, watch the video John Boyega (who will play Finn in the upcoming film) posted to Instagram early this morning.

@starwarsmovies @daisyridley what a night ! A video posted by @john_boyega on Sep 3, 2015 at 8:05pm PDT

