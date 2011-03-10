Forbes Rich List: Beauty and Fashion Leaders Named

Forbes released its 2011 Forbes Rich List today, which names the richest billionaires in the world, and the fashion and beauty world is nicely represented! L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, pictured, ranked #15 with $23.5 billion, the only woman in the top 20 other than Walmart heiress Christy Walton (#10 with $26.5 billion). Other fashion and beauty leaders named include: LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault (#4 with $41 billion); Zara founder Amancio Ortega (#7 with $31 billion); H&M founder Stefan Persson (#13 with $24.5 billion); Uniqlo owner Tadashi Yanai (#122 with $7.6 billion); Giorgio Armani (#136 with $7 billion); Mango founder Isak Andic (#159 with $6.1 billion); and Ralph Lauren (#173 with $5.8 billion).

