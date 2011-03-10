Forbes Rich List: Beauty and Fashion Leaders Named

Getty; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Sharon Clott Kanter
Mar 10, 2011 @ 1:08 pm

Forbes released its 2011 Forbes Rich List today, which names the richest billionaires in the world, and the fashion and beauty world is nicely represented! L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, pictured, ranked #15 with $23.5 billion, the only woman in the top 20 other than Walmart heiress Christy Walton (#10 with $26.5 billion). Other fashion and beauty leaders named include: LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault (#4 with $41 billion); Zara founder Amancio Ortega (#7 with $31 billion); H&M founder Stefan Persson (#13 with $24.5 billion); Uniqlo owner Tadashi Yanai (#122 with $7.6 billion); Giorgio Armani (#136 with $7 billion); Mango founder Isak Andic (#159 with $6.1 billion); and Ralph Lauren (#173 with $5.8 billion).

MORE: Check out the complete Forbes Rich List!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!