Forbes Names Houston the Best Shopping City in America

Forbes released its first-ever list of the top 25 shopping cities in America, and the results are a bit surprising! Houston claimed the top spot, while Los Angeles came in at no. 16, Boston took no. 18, New York ranked no. 22 and San Francisco settled for last place. Forbes used a formula that took into account each city's number of retail locations, shopping centers and sales tax to compute the rankings. Since Houston tops the list with 16,938 retail locations and 54 shopping centers, it took first place. To see the full list of top shopping cities in America as ranked by the number-crunchers at Forbes, click here. Did your favorite shopping city make the list? Tell us in the comments below!

