Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne on the Forbes Highest-Paid Models 2015 List

Models have pretty nice lives considering how they're usually the most stunning people in the room and get first-hand access to designer clothing. On top of that, many get paid quite a lot! Forbes just came out with its annual Highest-Paid Models list and, well, it's pretty impressive.

First of all, Kendall Jenner made her debut in the rankings and is the youngest model on this year's list. Ever since she walked in her first runway show a few years ago, her career has been on fire. With major contracts from Estée Lauder and Calvin Klein as well as appearances in Balmain, Fendi, and Marc Jacobs runway shows, she earned the No. 16 spot with an income of $4 million. Having 58 million fans across social media platforms has also helped to propel her to a whole different level in her career in terms of exposure.

Gisele Bündchen topped the list even though she officially retired from the runway this year. The Brazilian model earned $44 million, which according to Forbes comes out to $120,547 per day. She was followed by Cara Delevingne, who appeared in campaigns for 13 different brands, and Adriana Lima—both ranked in at $9 million. Doutzen Kroes, Miranda Kerr, Karlie Kloss and Alessandra Ambrosio also nabbed some of the top posts.

See the top 11 highest paid models according to Forbes below, and see the full list on forbes.com.

1. Gisele Bündchen – $44 million

2. Cara Delevingne – $9 million

3. Adriana Lima – $9 million

4. Doutzen Kroes – $7.5 million

5. Natalia Vodianova – $7 million

6. Miranda Kerr – $5.5 million

6. Joan Smalls – $5.5 million

8. Lara Stone – $5 million

8. Alessandria Ambrosio – $5 million

8. Candace Swanepoel – $5 million

8. Karlie Kloss – $5 million

