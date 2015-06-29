Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and More Rank Amongst Forbes Highest-Paid Celebs of 2015

Forbes has just released its list of the 100 highest-paid entertainers of 2015, and the results may surprise you. While the list is full of the usual suspects—Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, and Jay Z all rank in—the No. 1 and No. 2 spots went to athletes. Floyd Mayweather Jr. took the top prize with pre-tax earnings of $300 million, while Manny Pacquiao came in second with $160 million, both thanks to their record-breaking fight in May.

Perry took third place on the Forbes list, for making $135 million in the past 12 months, and the spot earned her the issue's cover as well as the title of America's top pop expert according to the magazine. The gentlemen of One Direction came in at fourth place with $130 million between them, while Taylor Swift came in at No. 9.

See the top 10 below, and view full Celebrity 100 list at forbes.com now.

1. Floyd Mayweather – $300 million

2. Manny Pacquiao – $160 million

3. Katy Perry – $135 million

4. One Direction – $130 million

5. Howard Stern – $95 million

6. Garth Brooks – $90 million

7. James Patterson – $89 million

8. Robert Downey Jr. – $80 million

9. Taylor Swift – $80 million

10. Cristiano Ronaldo – $79.5 million

