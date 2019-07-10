No, Kylie Jenner Isn't the Highest-Paid Celebrity

Despite making waves, headlines, and a literal billion dollars off her cosmetics empire, Kylie Jenner is not the highest-paid celebrity in the game. She is, however, the highest-paid KarJenner.

According to Forbes’s new ranking of The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities, Jenner made $170 million this year, second only to Taylor Swift at $185 million. Kim Kardashian ranks at no. 26 with a yearly income of $72 million.

Though Kim and Kylie are the only KarJenners in the top 100, Kim’s husband Kanye West ranks just one spot below Jenner with earnings of $150 million. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott made the list as well, hitting no. 39 with $58 million.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In addition to Swift, Jenner, and West, the top 10 is rounded out by some surprising names, including rock band The Eagles and talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw.

Interestingly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied for no. 20, each bringing in a respectable $81 million this year.

Bradley Cooper had a major year with the release of his critically-acclaimed passion project A Star Is Born, bringing in $57 million between that and Avengers: Endgame. Cooper hit no. 43 this year, while his co-star Lady Gaga came in at no. 90 with earnings of $39.5 million.

Other surprises included Jennifer Lopez at no. 76, who tied with Modern Family’s Sofía Vergara with a yearly income of $43 million. Dave Matthews Band landed just two spots behind Gaga, and eight spots above Celine Dion, who ranked at no. 100 with $37.5 mil, derived mostly from her Las Vegas residencies and L’Oreal Paris partnership.