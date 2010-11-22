Follow InStyle on Foursquare & Score Free Gloves!

We’ve partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue and social networking site Foursquare to bring you styling tips on the hottest trends while you shop, plus the chance to score Fair isle fingerless gloves from Eribe Knitwear Design! Sign up for an account at Foursquare.com, follow InStyle, and download the free app to your smartphone. Then take these three steps:

1) Visit a participating Saks Fifth Avenue store in Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Boston, Chicago, New York City, Phoenix, San Francisco, Short Hills, NJ, or Troy, MI.

2) Check in at InStyle-branded hot spots located in four departments throughout Saks Fifth Avenue—in Shoes, Beauty, WEAR and Women’s Contemporary—to unlock exclusive shopping tips from InStyle editors.

3) After visiting two or more hot spots, head to the store’s General Manager’s office, show off your check-ins, and nab your cute gloves (while supplies last)!

If you're still not quite sure about how to use Foursquare, click here.