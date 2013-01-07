Follow Him! Former Balenciaga Designer Nicolas Ghesquière Joins Twitter

After making his exit from Balenciaga in November, former creative director Nicolas Ghesquière joined Twitter! For his first tweet from @TWNGhesquiere, the French designer posted a photo of a Star Wars storm trooper helmet with the caption, "Thank you to all of you for such a fantastic welcome!" (He already has 4,100 followers). Ghesquière's 15-year career at Balenciaga is also represented—his Twitter profile photo is a shot of him with the brand's Florabotanica face, Kristen Stewart. So, say hello!

