Attention Danish Design Lovers! Flying Tiger Officially Opens in New York City

Spring cleaning got you down? Thanks to a brand-new Danish import, you no longer need to break the bank to give your apartment a much-needed seasonal sprucing. Flying Tiger, the Copenhagen-based chain that specializes in quirky kitchenware and office supplies (think: apple-shaped oven mits and hamburger erasers), has finally opened its first U.S. shop in New York's Flatiron neighborhood. And it's conveniently just steps away from higher-end home decor stores like ABC Carpet & Home and Design Within Reach.

"We love bringing a sense of inspiration and whimsy to our customers," founder Lennart Lajboschitz tells InStyle. "We inspire people to be creative and try new things, and for us to do that, it's important to create the most unique products for them to enjoy." The saying "everything's better in Europe" has never rung truer than inside Flying Tiger's impressive 5,000-square-foot space, which switches up its massive inventory every six to eight weeks, just like Zara, to make room for new stock.

Oh, and did we mention it's insanely affordable? The majority of products on display, which range from household staples like plungers to novelty items like candle holders, ring up at under $10. (We envision hordes of shoppers descending now.) As of now, the Flatiron shop is the sole location, but we're already hearing whisperings of more stores opening later this year across the country. Here's hoping e-commerce will quickly follow, and in the meantime, scroll down to ogle over some of our favorite picks.

1. Striped Cutting Board ($5)

2. Picture Frames ($5 each)

3. Nose Pencil Sharpener ($1)

4. Notebooks ($3 each)

5. Mustache Wine Opener ($3)

To scope out more products, visit flyingtiger.com.

