The Most Flattering Wedding Dress Silhouettes for Petites

Wedding dress shopping is one of the rare occasions when designers anticipate anything on the rack to be custom-fitted. This unsaid opportunity to tailor any sample to your unique shape works in favor for any bride, most especially those with petite proportions. With limitless options, the key is to know which works best for the shorter frame. Lucky for you, we went ahead and found the most flattering silhouettes for petites.

An Empire Waist

Courtesy

This look heightens your natural waistline, lengthening your frame. Opt for a beaded bust for added flare. Keep in mind David’s Bridal collections run sizes specific to petites, so it’s always a great place to start.

David's Bridal, $199; davidsbridal.com

The Traditional A-Line

Courtesy

A flowing A-line dress that gathers at the bust shows off your figure and makes you appear taller.

Monique Lhuillier, $4,990; moniquelhuillier.com

Tea-Length Gown

Courtesy

Though it may seem counterintuitive, tea-length dresses end just above the ground depending on your heel height. Consider this style to avoid major alterations.

Oscar de la Renta, price upon request; oscardelarenta.com

Trumpeted Torso

Courtesy

This slimming silhouette stretches your torso and draws the eye upward. Choose a softer fabric with minimal embellishment to not overwhelm your body.

Truly Zac Posen, $750; davidsbridal.com

Pleated Detailing

Courtesy

Pleated detailing has vertical elements that elongate a petite frame. With the recent launch of its petite bridal collection, Jenny Packham should also be at the top of your list.

Jenny Packham, $4,950; jennypackham.com

Sheath Dresses

Courtesy

Sheath dresses are normally boxy with a straight fit, but go for a v-neckline and fluid bottom for a longer feel.

Carolina Herrera, $6,990; carolinaherrera.com

Bridal Separates

Courtesy

Show some skin with lacy separates. This contemporary choice is fresh and cuts your body in all the right places.

Reem Acra, price upon request; reemacra.com

