Flattering Fitness Wear for Your New Year's Resolutions

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Jan 01, 2013 @ 9:30 am

If getting into shape is on your list of New Year's resolutions, then kick off your sweating with style! We've found the most figure-flattering workout gear for every shape and size. Whether you're a gym vet or a first-timer these styles will motivate you to continue to workout all year long. Click through the gallery to see all of our favorite flattering fitness wear—you'll be ready to hit the gym in no time.

MORE:• 10 Ways to Look Cuter at the Gym• Julia Roberts’ Trainer’s #1 Workout Tip• Movie Star Workouts: Try Them

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!