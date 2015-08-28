Why These 7 Accessories Flatter Petites

Accessories can pull together any outfit—a rule that applies to the petite set as well. Lucy Hale, for one, knows the importance of it. At 5'2'', she effortlessly elevated her look without overwhelming her small frame with a floppy (but not excessively floppy) hat. The two things to remember are simplicity and balance. We did all the work for you and picked out the best accessories, from top to toe, along with an explanation of why they work.
Not-So-Floppy Hat
Hats are tricky. The rule of thumb is to never pick a brim you can't look up from. You'll definitely be drowning if it's too wide.
Forever 21 hat, $12; forever21.com
Elongated Earrings
Drop earrings are sexy and give the illusion of height.
Lana earrings, $695; lanajewelry.com
Bold Necklace
Don't limit yourself to barely there pendants—statement necklaces draw the eye upward. Just make sure you don't have too much going on.
BaubleBar necklace, $26; baublebar.com
Go Mini
Big bags will swallow your figure. Grab a trendy mini that's in proportion to your shorter stature, instead.
Loeffler Randall bag, $395; loefflerrandall.com
Style With a Scarf
When in doubt always add linear elements like this vertically striped scarf to seem longer and leaner.
Tory Burch scarf, $137; toryburch.com
Bring It In With a Belt
Stay clear of chunky belts. A narrower option cinches in the waist and accentuates your shape.
Banana Republic belt, $30; bananarepublic.com
Pump It Up
Heels are the most obvious way to add height, but make sure you do it right. Opt for a pointed toe in a similar shade as your bottoms or skin tone to extend your legs.
Charles David pumps, $220; nordstrom.com
