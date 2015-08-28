Why These 7 Accessories Flatter Petites

Accessories can pull together any outfit—a rule that applies to the petite set as well. Lucy Hale, for one, knows the importance of it. At 5'2'', she effortlessly elevated her look without overwhelming her small frame with a floppy (but not excessively floppy) hat. The two things to remember are simplicity and balance. We did all the work for you and picked out the best accessories, from top to toe, along with an explanation of why they work.

Not-So-Floppy Hat

Hats are tricky. The rule of thumb is to never pick a brim you can't look up from. You'll definitely be drowning if it's too wide.

Forever 21 hat, $12; forever21.com

Elongated Earrings

Drop earrings are sexy and give the illusion of height.

Lana earrings, $695; lanajewelry.com

Bold Necklace

Don't limit yourself to barely there pendants—statement necklaces draw the eye upward. Just make sure you don't have too much going on.

BaubleBar necklace, $26; baublebar.com

Go Mini

Big bags will swallow your figure. Grab a trendy mini that's in proportion to your shorter stature, instead.

Loeffler Randall bag, $395; loefflerrandall.com

Style With a Scarf

When in doubt always add linear elements like this vertically striped scarf to seem longer and leaner.

Tory Burch scarf, $137; toryburch.com

Bring It In With a Belt

Stay clear of chunky belts. A narrower option cinches in the waist and accentuates your shape.

Banana Republic belt, $30; bananarepublic.com

Pump It Up

Heels are the most obvious way to add height, but make sure you do it right. Opt for a pointed toe in a similar shade as your bottoms or skin tone to extend your legs.

Charles David pumps, $220; nordstrom.com

