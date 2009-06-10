Flats Out of a Vending Machine?

After dancing the night away in heels, female club-goers in Britain can still enjoy a comfortable trek home thanks to new vending machines that sell flats for just 5 pounds (about 8 bucks) a pair. "After getting tired of giving my girlfriend a piggyback home every Saturday night, I had a 'eureka' moment," says Rollasole founder Matt Horan of his clever invention. They aren't available in the US just yet, but shoe designer Eileen Shields—who counts Angelina Jolie as a fan—sells party slippers that are flexible enough to fold up and stash in your bag until you've hit your stiletto pain threshold. From June 12 to July 12, InStyle.com readers will get a free pair of fold-away party slippers with the purchase of full-priced heels. Just enter the code "InStyle Party Slipper" in the special instructions box when you place your order at Eileenshields.com. Trust us, your feet will thank you.

