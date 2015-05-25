Ronnie Spector's Sharp '60s Cat Eye Looks Just as Gorgeous Today—& This DIY Proves It

Not to discount the stellar vocal skills and countless hit songs of The Ronettes, but the '60s trio certainly also knew a thing or two about pitch-perfect beauty looks—particularly lead singer Ronnie Spector, who was rarely seen without her trademark winged liner and sky-high beehive. Ronnie's precise cat-eye would translate just as well into the modern day, even without tweaking, but for those of us who can't hold a steady hand when applying liquid liner (it just knows when we're terrified, we swear), layering a cream-based pencil and detailing with matte black eye shadow is an easy way to fake the effect without ending up with uneven flicks, and can impart a modern, soft-focus look.

Begin by picking up a smooth, blendable eyeliner like Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Matte Black ($19; sephora.com), and align the tip with the edge of your lower lash line. Draw a small upward strike directed toward the tail of your brow to place the precise wing, then trace your entire upper lash line until the two lines meet, forming a triangular shape. Fill in any gaps. Next, use a precise brush like Jenny Patinkin Pin-Point Liner Brush ($24; jennypatinkin.com) to soften the line, and clean up any uneven areas. Dip your tool in MAC shadow in matte-black Carbon ($16; nordstrom.com), and extend the outer wing with light, soft strokes to diffuse. Run the brush along your lower lashes and your inner corners, then finish with a few pumps of the lash curler, and a generous coat of mascara.

