FlashbackFriday Makeup Inspiration: How to Take Cher's 1970s Beauty Look Into 2015

No need to turn back time if you want to work Cher's retro beauty look—her pink shadow, coral lip, and radiant flush translate just as well into the present day as they did back in 1978 with a few subtle tweaks. To honor the weekly social media trend that is #FlashbackFriday (or #FBF, if you're cool like that), we took the icon's late '70s makeup, broke it down, then gave it a modern-day twist with products you can pick up right now. Instead of a matte rose shadow, a layered rose gold eye paired with a sheer blush gives the effect a more current vibe.

RELATED: The Top Retro Trends That Made a Comeback

Courtesy

Start with your foundation routine as you normally would, then pick up a kabuki brush to run a highlighter like Becca's Pressed Shimmering Skin Perfector in Moonstone ($38; sephora.com) over the tops of your cheeks, down the center of your nose, and your cupid's bow. Follow with a coral blush like Stila's Aqua Glow in Shimmering Lotus ($26; stilacosmetics.com) and concentrate the color just under your cheekbones, then use a soft brush or your fingers to sheer out the color.

Moving onto the eyes, apply a bronze or gold-hued metallic base with a creme shadow like Giorgio Armani's Eyes to Kill Intense in Copper/Black Grey ($34; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com), which has darker flecks mixed into the shimmmery formula to add dimension. Arm yourself with a flat shadow brush, and pick up either a pink blush or shadow—we love Laura Geller's Sugared Baked Pearl version in Soho Pink ($24; laurageller.com)—and pat a very soft layer of color over the top. Make sure to use a light hand, as the pink should be sheer enough that the gold underneath still shows through. Give your lashes a few pumps of the curler and sweep Eyeko's Skinny Brush Mascara ($19; nordstrom.com) on to mirror Cher's lengthy set, and finish the look with Lancome's La Lacque Fever Lip Shine in Coral Nectar ($27; nordstrom.com) or your favorite apricot hue to tie everything together.

PHOTOS: See Cher's Glamorous Transformation