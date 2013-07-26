Flash Back to the '90s With Aubrey Plaza and Rachel Bilson in The To Do List

We first fell in love with Aubrey Plaza as the deadpanning apathetic April Ludgate to Amy Poehler's chirpy Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation, but with her new starring role in The To Do List, she’s getting a little more glam than you’ve ever seen her in Pawnee. The film takes place in 1993 — so keep an eye out for scrunchies, skorts and shoulder pads — and Plaza stars as Brandy Klark, the valedictorian and virgin of her Boise, Idaho high school who resolves to experience as much as she can before she leaves for college by completing items on her raunchy To Do List (ahem, hickies are the tamest thing on it). With her sister Amber helping her out — the fabulous Rachel Bilson — Plaza’s type-A Klark sets out to check off the items. Along the way, she meets local musician and lifeguard Rusty Waters, played by Scott Porter, who had to give his hair the ‘90s treatment for the film. Luckily, it wasn’t permanent. “I was thrilled I was going to have the wig in the movie because I was so frightened of all these great comedic actors and the wig just helped me out,” Porter told reporters at the Los Angeles premiere. Click here to watch the trailer — it’s in theaters nationwide starting Friday, July 26.

— Nicola Jones