Flared Jeans That Will Make You Rethink Your Skinny Jeans

So long, skinny jeans! After flared pants paraded down the spring runways, slim-cuts are taking a bit of a back seat. The style is a subtle nod to the '70s trend that's making waves this season, but it also creates more of a dressed-up vibe. The flared pant brings a dose of glamour to any look, which makes it a strong silhouette for nearly every occasion.

A white pair, like the Zara flares pictured above ($60; zara.com) feels very modern and appropriate for spring. However, incorporating the style into your wardrobe can be a bit intimidating—abide by the rules below and you'll be good to go. Plus, keep scrolling to shop six pairs of must-have flares.

3 Tricks to Stylishly Wearing Flared Jeans

1. Wear heels to elongate your legs.

The exaggerated shape of flares help to make your legs appear longer, and a heel will take that illusion one step further. Also, wearing heels minimizes the risk of a bunched up hem.

2. Look for a high-waisted silhouette.

For the most flattering fit, you want to find a high-waist cut. A pant that sits higher on the hips will further the leg-lengthening affect and give you a curvy silhouette. To define your waist even more, add a belt.

3. Perfect the hem.

Tailor the hemline of the jeans according to the height of the shoes you plan to wear with them. (If you're wearing heels, opt for flares that are slightly longer than the rest of the pants in your closet.)

Get the Look

Courtesy

1. Rag & Bone/JEAN, $190; intermixonline.com.

2. 7 For All Mankind, $193; farfetch.com.

3. Frame Denim, $240; net-a-porter.com.

4. J Brand, $170; net-a-porter.com.

5. Topshop, $75; topshop.com.

6. Mango, $70; mango.com.

