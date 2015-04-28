Five Seconds to Smoky Eyes

I've been playing with makeup ever since I was a tot. One of my earliest beauty memories is from when I was about five years old, and I used permanent markers to give all of my dolls blue eye shadow and dark-pink lips. However, I confess that smoky eyes pose a challenge for me. I'm awesome with liquid liner, and I can apply false lashes and mascara without a mirror (no joke), but smoky eyes can still throw me. Sometimes I get it exactly right—I smudge up my liner, darken my sockets with powder and blend it all together perfectly—and other times I overdo it and wind up running through my towelette stash rubbing my lids clean to start again.

Time Inc. Digital Studios

By now you must have figured out why I adore these Chanel Illusion D'Ombre eyeshadows ($36; nordstrom.com).

In one pot you get soft, shimmering cream packed with multidimensional particles that leave the most gorgeous sheen on lids. The best part: I can apply it using one finger and within seconds have sexy smoky eyes. I run a little under my lower lashes when I'm going for that slept-in cool-girl vibe. They've upped my game to a pro level, and I seriously can't do without them.

PHOTOS: Three New Smoky Eyes