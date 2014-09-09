Five Reasons Why Fashionistas Will Swoon Over the Genius New Apple Watch

Apple has just unveiled its debut smartwatch, and it was well worth the wait. The revolutionary tech-meets-fashion accessory is the company's first dedicated wearable device (and an object of beauty), and will be available starting early next year, starting at $349. We've checked the time by looking at our iPhones, but having it on your wrist? Genius.

Here's why we can't wait for its release:

1. Most Apple Watch faces are extremely customizable. Meaning, you can change colors, choose design elements, and add functionality. You can have a traditional analog or a modern digitized face—plus you can choose the screen image.

2. They’ve curated Apple Watch into three distinct collections that consider personal style and taste. Watch, Watch Sport, and Watch Edition. This means multiple band styles in leather, metal (including 18k gold), and plastic.

3. You can share your heartbeat—or tap a friend gently on the wrist—who is thousands of miles away. Simply press two fingers on the screen to capture and send your heartbeat.

4. You can send interactive emojis or customized drawings. Send a flower. Send a fish. Send any sketch with your finger.

5. Maps doesn’t just show you the way, it guides you to go right or left with a tap. In a rush to get to your next runway show? Let your watch show you the way.

Apple Watch requires iPhone—they will work with iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, as well as the new 6, and 6 Plus. For more details on the watch, head to apple.com.

