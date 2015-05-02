The Five Must-Haves at Tomas Maier's New Store

Nothing in fashion better than a good mystery. And Tomas Maier, the elusive Austrian man best known for being the ingenious creative director of Bottega Veneta, has held the fashion literati captive with this mysterious, perfection-obsessed persona for decades. Here's a little we do know about him: He spends a lot of his time in Delray Beach, Florida (because, well, wouldn't you if you could?). But that doesn't stop him from expanding his own eponymous line, which was founded in 1997 and based on an European aesthetic and focus on old-world craft. But what was a covert, niche line is now in mega expansion mode. This month, Maier opened a brand new Bleecker Street boutique in NYC that is much more intimate and downtown-y than his Madison Avenue flagship. Here are five of our favorite finds from the beautiful store, all available at 407 Bleecker Street.

Atomic Lycra Jungle Print Swimsuit in Powder/Army, $595

Courtesy

Embossed Cocco Backpack in Cuoio Shadow, $1,590

Courtesy

Bleached Light Denim Dress in Dark Navy, $695

Courtesy

Voile Zebra Palm Print Dress, $1,290

Courtesy

Atomic Lycra Bikini in Dark Powder, $370

Courtesy

