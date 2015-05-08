Pretty Healthy: 11 Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands to Try Now

Thanks to the wide range of non-toxic nail polishes currently available in the beauty market, keeping your nails healthy and gorgeous is easier than ever. By eliminating the use of five harsh chemicals, “5-free” brands like Zoya, RGB Cosmetics, Priti NYC, and Deborah Lippmann are creating a safer and greener environment—one manicure at a time.

For a polish formula to truly be considered 5-free, it must be completely devoid of five known toxic ingredients: formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde resin and camphor. And because potent fumes won’t be an issue, these formulas are also a safer option for moms and moms-to-be.

Ready to shop? Scroll down to check out 11 eco-friendly brands we love in an array of spring shades you’ll want to swipe on all season.

Shop the polishes (at top, clockwise from top): Deborah Lippmann in Misty Morning; $18; nordstrom.com. Jin Soon in Tila, $18; nordstrom.com. Smith and Cult in Faunt-Leroy, $18; smithandcult.com.

Chanel in Desirio, $27; nordstrom.com.

Zoya in Rayne; $9; zoya.com

Nonie Creme Colour Prevails in Troublemaker, $8; walgreens.com

RGB in Cobalt, $18; rgbcosmetics.com

Julep Hazel in Boho Glam, $14; julep.com

Tenoverten in Prince, $18; tenoverten.com

Priti NYC in Coyote Willow, $15; pritinyc.com

Sheswai Lacquer in Hot Damn, $16; sheswaibeauty.com

