Need Summer #Fitspo? Snap into Shape with These New Exercise Videos

Now there really are no excuses to miss a workout thanks to these new exercise videos that you can stream in the comfort of your air-conditioned living room—or even on your smartphone in a hotel if you're feeling motivated on vacay.

Physique 57

The barre-based workout designed to shape and tone turns its focus to your abs, biceps, and buns—just in time for bikini season ($57/month; physique57.com).

RELATED: These New Fitness Sites and Apps Will Upgrade Your Workouts

S(Wet) Dreams

Faster and more intense than traditional HIIT, every circuit blends cardio and strength training to whittle away inches ($8/video; aktinmotion.com).

Evolution20

Jump-starting your metabolism to blast fat sounds like a serious commitment, but trainer Christine Bullock's plan takes only 20 minutes a day ($50; evolution20.com).

For more, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

PHOTOS: Editors' Favorite Beauty Apps