Need Summer #Fitspo? Snap into Shape with These New Exercise Videos

Now there really are no excuses to miss a workout thanks to these new exercise videos that you can stream in the comfort of your air-conditioned living room—or even on your smartphone in a hotel if you're feeling motivated on vacay.
Physique 57
The barre-based workout designed to shape and tone turns its focus to your abs, biceps, and buns—just in time for bikini season ($57/month; physique57.com).
S(Wet) Dreams
Faster and more intense than traditional HIIT, every circuit blends cardio and strength training to whittle away inches ($8/video; aktinmotion.com).
Evolution20
Jump-starting your metabolism to blast fat sounds like a serious commitment, but trainer Christine Bullock's plan takes only 20 minutes a day ($50; evolution20.com).
