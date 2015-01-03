Fitspo: The Most Exotic Places to Workout In the World
Tired of the same 'ol treadmill running scene? Good news: working out doesn't have to be so mundane after all. Perhaps you just need a little inspiration. Sure, we love our usual fitness regime of hitting the gym and our favorite SoulCycle class, but as we sat at our desks one recent day and starting thinking (ok, daydreaming) about some workout that we would love to try, we did a little research and came across some workouts that aren't quite as--well--routine. From a Tai Chi class done over the turquoise blue waters of the One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, to mastering yoga moves atop a paddleboard on the breathtaking shores of Maui, to taking a Spoga class in a tree house in gorgeous St. Lucia, we're inspired by these exotic places to workout across the globe.
Whether you have the funds to jump on a plane and head abroad for one of these workouts or not, a girl can dream--right? So sit back, relax, and get inspired by our list of the most exotic places to workout. Here's to a happy and calorie-torching 2015!