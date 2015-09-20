Get in Shape While Traveling the World at These Fitness-Friendly Hotels 

Bikini season may be coming to an end, but that’s no reason to shelve your ab-aspirations until next summer.

Hotels around the world are teaming up with the hippest, hottest studios and trainers to offer group fitness classes, personal training, and locally inspired exercise activities.

If you thought you were going to relax on your next vacation, think again. Hoteliers are serving up sweet incentives (think Heartbeet juices, housemade power bars) to make sure you sweat it out.

Check out the coolest new ways to stay in shape on your next trip out of town. Best of all? Many of these programs are open to locals eager to participate, too. So grab your padded shorts and your '80s-inspired sweatband, tighten your laces, and get ready to work.

CyC at Row NYC

This summer, the Row NYC hotel got a shiny new spinning studio, home to Cyc (pictured above): a 45-minute beat-based ride that incorporates strength training and movements inspired by volleyball and swimming. Individual rides start at $28, but you’ll want to book the Ride NYC package, available through November 1st. Guests will get two rides per day included with thier reservations, a BluePrint green juice, and a Wellthily wellness kit stocked with guiltless snacks, teas, among other good-for-you-goods. Rides start at $28.

Wellness Escapes at Westin

Courtesy of Westin

Always a pioneer in blending hospitality with health (for years, guests have been able to borrow New Balance gear), Westin recently debuted their Wellness Escapes: an ongoing series of retreats led by experts in the fitness field. Next up? Olympic medalist Deen Kastor will lead a running retreat in Mammoth Lakes, California. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the brand is piloting new in-room treadmill desks for those expert multi-taskers who never known when to stop and take a breath. We didn’t think hotel fitness could get any quirkier than the brand's ElliptiGO elliptical-bike hybrids for exercising while exploring. But it just did.

ChaiseFitness at The James Hotels

If you missed the ChaiseFitness summer classes, held poolside on The James New York's hotel’s rooftop, don’t worry. Now you can achieve the boutique’s signature long and lean look with four, 20-minute in-room streaming sessions called ReinventYOU, available at both the New York, as well as the Chicago properties. Give your legs another push by borrowing one of the hotel’s complimentary PUBLIC brand bikes for a ride around town.

HulaFit at The Berkeley in London

Courtesy of HulaFit

Posh Knightsbride loosens up with new HulaFit classes, now offered weekly at The Berkeley hotel. The fitness series—wiggling, twisting, twirling—is being held on the rooftop (nothing like sweeping views of Hyde Park to make the work a bit less hard), and is open to locals, as well as guests. Classes are 60-minutes long, can burn up to 600 calories and, best of all? The hula hoops are yours to keep.

Boot Camp at Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

After a successful, albeit sweaty summer, Trump International Hotel & Tower New York has extended their 60-minute boot camps, held in Central Park, through the fall. Early-rising guests at the luxe hotel can join trainer Mitchel Heard for an hour-long, full-body circuit work out on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 6:30 to 7:30 am. The circuit-style routine costs $65.

Personal Training at Omni Nashville

Complimentary personal training and group fitness classes at Mokara Wellness—the full-service spa connected to the luxury hotel—are just a sampling of the fitness features available at Omni hotel properties. Other offerings include beach yoga at the group’s Hilton Head resort and guided meditation and yoga through the Chopra Center for Wellbeing in La Costa.

Peloton with Standard Hotels

Courtesy of Peloton

Feel as though you're spinning with a private instructor without leaving the comfort of your hotel gym, thanks to the new Peloton bikes popping up in Standard hotel properties nationwide. These new stationary bikes feature 21.5-inch tablet screens, where you can stream spin classes from a growing, on-demand library. Filter by length, type, instructor, and level, and enjoy at The Standard Spa in Miami, The Standard in Downtown Los Angeles, and The Standard, High Line, in New York City. At the latter, you can cycle to your heart's content, all while marveling at the Hudson River from the 17th-story gym.

Flywheel at SoHo House

FlyWheel has quietly debuted a studio at the Shoreditch House, exclusively for guests. After a 45 or 60-minute ride, we recommend you unwind with a Yoga at Flywheel session. At Soho House’s New York, Miami, and Los Angeles locations, guests can try a FlyBarre body-sculpting program or private FlyWheel ride.

Wearable Fitness in Wine Country

Sure, vino is loaded with antioxidants. But guests at h2hotel, in Sonoma County, can add to their wellbeing karma by sporting their favorite wearables (FitBit, the Apple Watch). Guests can get rewarded for the effort—even if it’s just strolling around the region’s countless vineyards. Hit 10,001 steps, and you’ll receive a “fitness recovery kit,” loaded with organic fresh-pressed juices and housemade power bars from the hotel’s chef, Louis Maldonado. Borrow a cruising bicycle or take a complimentary yoga class to boost your burn.

