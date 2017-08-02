The First Pictures of Lauren Conrad's Baby Are Here! 

Lauren Conrad is one proud mama!

The Hills alum welcomed her first child with husband, William Tell, on July 5, and now they're introducing him to the world. Let's just say he couldn't be any cuter if he tried. Baby William "Liam" James made his public debut in the latest issue of People, and he's already a posing natural.

ELIZABETH MESSINA via People

Liam's first cover features him holding hands (well, fingers) with his famous mom, who is understandably over the moon about him.

“I always hoped I would have a boy,” Conrad told People. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.”

She added: “I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, ‘I understand now why people keep having babies!’ We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered.”

Conrad and Tell might not be outnumbered now, but that doesn't mean Liam is making things difficult. According to Conrad, he's a model baby so far.

VIDEO: PEOPLE Baby Exclusive: Meet Lauren Conrad’s Baby Son Liam: 'I’d Always Wanted a Boy'

“I feel so spoiled,” she says. “Liam is such a good baby. I’m sleeping three to four hours at a time. This morning I was up at 4 a.m. and I wasn’t even tired, so I cleaned the kitchen and did some cooking. William was like, ‘You’re crazy!’"

Right now, the new family of three is looking forward to a happy future together, and Conrad already knows the lessons she'd like Liam to learn.

“I want to be strong and teach him to respect women. The mother-son relationship is so important,” she said. “And I’m just excited to play again! I can’t wait to break out the finger paints. And I’m such a Disney nerd, so I get to watch those movies with someone who is seeing them for the first time.”

We wish them lots of happy playtime going forward. Congrats to the family of three!