See the First Photos from the X-Files Reboot

They're baaacck. The reboot of TV's The X-Files is fully in the works and the pictures are here to prove it. Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, and Fox have shared the first set photos via social media.

The original series, which was on the air for nine seasons, will return to the small screen for a special six-episode event in January. Check out this first shot of Mulder and Scully back in action:

EXCLUSIVE: Your first look at Mulder and Scully! #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/UexSfktTbA — The X-Files (@thexfilesfox) June 10, 2015

Anderson couldn't contain her excitement and posted a behind-the-scenes photo. "And so it begins ..." she captioned this photo:

And so it begins... pic.twitter.com/FSDI7W0bMK — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 9, 2015

And let's not forget about Duchovny—he nailed the mysterious vibe in his photo of a script, which he captioned, "Look closely even in the dark you see":

Look closely even in the dark you see pic.twitter.com/Q1FUlxIH8h — David Duchovny (@davidduchovny) June 9, 2015

Plot details of the Chris Carter-produced series are being kept under wraps, but Mulder and Scully's FBI boss Walter Skinner and the mysterious Cigarette Smoking Man are set to return. Plus, Joel McHale has signed on to play Ted O'Malley, a news anchor who becomes a friend to Mulder.

For now, we'll just have to look forward to more photos from the set!

