See How The Crown's New Queen Elizabeth Compares to the Actual Queen 

We’ve been salivating for more of The Crown since season 2 dropped on Netflix last December. Though we still don’t have an air date for season 3, we do have something worth celebrating: A photo.

Entering the third and fourth seasons, the Netflix Original series got a complete cast overhaul, opting for older actors to better represent the royals as they show heads into the mid-‘60s. Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth (Foy won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the Queen, so Colman has some big shoes to fill), Matt Smith's Prince Philip will now be played by Tobias Menzies, and Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret will be taken on by Helena Bonham Carter.

Eight months into our Crown withdrawal, we finally have the first look at the new season, and it comes in the form of a pale pink-clad Olivia Colman tentatively sipping her tea.

Netflix

Portrayed at roughly 40 in the image above, here’s a comparison to what Queen Elizabeth looked like around the same time:

Getty; Netflix

Though certainly a departure from Foy's Queen (below), we'd say Colman makes a more than suitable monarch.