First Look! The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

Twi-hards may have to wait until November until the second-to-last installment of The Twilight Saga hits theaters, but the anticipation just got hotter with the release of this steamy photo of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson from Breaking Dawn Part 1. Bella and Edward's wedding, honeymoon and—spoiler alert!—baby will all be key moments for the last two films. “You want to live up to people’s expectations,” Pattinson told EW of the highly-anticipated wedding night scene, a glimpse of which is shown here (with Stewart). “People take [the movie and characters] personally. When you are interpreting something you have a certain vision of how it will be. Sometimes it is a liberal interpretation, but you hope you get to the essence of something.” Tell us: Are you excited for the next Twilight film?

MORE TWILIGHT:• Celebrity Wedding Planners Plan Twilight Nuptials• Designers Sketch Bella’s Wedding Dress!