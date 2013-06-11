First Look! Three Things You’ll Learn About Salma Hayek in July's InStyle

Salma Hayek is InStyle’s July cover girl! At 47, she has done pretty much everything she set out to do. She’s an actress (catch her in Grown Ups 2 this summer) and a producer, a devoted wife to French billionaire fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault, and doting mother to 5-year-old Valentina. And when it comes to social injustices, there’s no stopping her—she helped kick off Chime for Change, a campaign founded by Gucci that promotes the empowerment of girls and women around the world. In her exclusive interview with InStyle, Hayek admits she is still finding her way—and herself. Scroll down to find out three things you’ll learn in the issue. To read the full story, pick up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet starting Friday, June 14.

1. HER REAL THOUGHTS ON DRESSING OVER 40

“I’m not really a fashionista. I have an eye; I can pull it together, but a lot of the effort I make is for my husband because I want him to be attracted to me,” she said. She likes to pick strapless looks because: “When I turned 40, I started thinking, This is the last year, whenever I’d wear a strapless dress. I always thought you can’t wear them after a certain age, but I’m still getting away with it!”

2. SHE DOESN’T CONSIDER BEAUTY A PRIORITY

“I know people have always thought I was beautiful, but I have never tried to be as beautiful as I can be,” she said. “I could do a lot more—exercise, or not eat dessert. Or not drink alcohol. I could make bigger efforts. I don’t think my first priority in life has ever been beauty. It’s a little bit of a rebellious spirit in me. There is more to me than looks, of course.” And aging doesn't scare her: "I think if you are afraid of getting older, you age faster."

3. HER BEST ADVICE FOR WOMEN

“You’ve got to take who you are and love who you are and do the best you can with what you’ve got,” she advised. “That goes for the figure, and it goes for everything else. You’ve got to have a sense of humor about who you are and give yourself a break. You’ve got to be kind to yourself. And it’s not easy, you know?"

