First Look! Three Things You’ll Learn About Cover Girl Olivia Wilde in August's InStyle

Olivia Wilde is InStyle's August cover girl! At 29, her life is beginning a whole new chapter. She moved across the country from Los Angeles to settle in New York. She is recently engaged to funnyman Jason Sudeikis. ("I love this engagement thing," she says. "It's like its own period in my life, and I really want to inhabit it.") And she has a spate of hotly anticipated movies on deck, including Rush, a film directed by Ron Howard out this fall, and she just wrapped filming Third Person with Liam Neeson. Leave it to other actresses to play the diva or suck the air out of the room. She prefers to wave the whole "star" thought away with a laugh. That's just one reason we fell in love with our August cover girl. Scroll down to find out three things you’ll learn in the issue. To read the full story, pick up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet starting Friday, July 12.

Editor’s Note: The following is excerpted from the Olivia Wilde cover story, “Into Her Own” by Nancy Hass, which originally appears in InStyle’s August 2013 issue.

1. HER CONFIDENCE IS INSPIRING

"I'm pretty comfortable in my own skin," she says. "I'm not the neurotic type. I don't think there are things lurking everywhere to destroy me. I live pretty much in the present."

2. WHAT IT IS LIKE BEING IN LOVE WITH JASON SUDEIKIS

"I like having a real partner. It's the model I grew up with. It's part of why I was able to take so many chances in my life, because I felt like someone was watching my back. I could never imagine life without someone I respect, someone who offers me infinite possibilities," she says. And she's willing to take on the challenges that come with having two performers in a couple. "There are spikes and dips and plateaus in this business. I've seen couples fall apart through it, and it is heartbreaking. You wonder what will happen—will he love me if I'm not as successful? Will jealousy kill us? I know there will be times when Jason is working more than I am, but I'm actually excited by that. I'm excited by what he will become, what depth he has."

3. HOW HER STYLE HAS EVOLVED: FROM BOY INSPIRATION TO RED CARPET SUPERSTAR

"I used to dress like [bluesman] John Lee Hooker, with wide-collared polyester shirts and corduroy suits. Boys were my role models back then." Now, she's a red carpet fixture. "I have the torso of a tall woman and the lower body of a short woman. Who knows what evolutionary purpose I've been made for?" she jokes. "People always told me I had nice eyes, so I accentuated that."

