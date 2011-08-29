First Look: StyleMint's September T-Shirt Collection

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are back with a brand new collection of eight StyleMint tees for September—and we're bringing you an exclusive chance to preview the line before it's available. (At left, Mary-Kate's wearing the Sharkbite Polka Dot Tee in White!) Launched in July, StyleMint is a members-only site that allows users to purchase Olsen-designed t-shirts for just $30 a month, and get styling tips straight from the twins. Click “See the Photos” for a full sneak peek!

