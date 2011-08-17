First Look: Stuart Weitzman's Celebrity-Designed Shoes!

This fall, footwear designer Stuart Weitzman enlisted a few red carpet stars to help him raise money for charity by charging them to design their own pair of shoes! Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Trachtenberg, Hayden Panettiere, and Olivia Palermo all created their own styles for the label's new Young Hollywood Cares Collection, and proceeds will be donated to ovarian cancer research at the Folkman Institute in Boston. The designs go on sale this Monday at StuartWeitzman.com for $425 to $498, and will also be available at the designer's boutiques in New York, Beverly Hills, and Chicago. Get a preview of the celebrity-designed heels in the gallery.