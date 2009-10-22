First Look: Stella McCartney For Gap Kids

"Absolutely adorable!" is the only way to describe Stella McCartney's new kids collection for Gap. The lineup features hooded parkas, military jackets and perfect, casual separates that are nothing if not cool. And did we mention it is vegan too? McCartney told WWD that she tried to "find a balance between Stella as in what I do with adults and how I see kids." With stylish moms like Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes already fans of her ready to wear collection, you can expect red carpet mommy-and-me moments in no time.