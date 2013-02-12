First Look: Sephora's Princess Jasmine Collection!

Princess Jasmine from Aladdin is the latest Disney princess to get a beauty line! Following Sephora’s first Disney collaboration for a Cinderella-inspired line, the retailer is launching “a whole new world” of rich jewel tones inspired by Agrabah’s leading lady for spring. Jasmine’s range includes fragrance, a nail polish set, compact mirror, eye shadow quad, a kohl liner trio, and scented body powder. The standout in the offerings? A 17-shade Storybook palette, which uses actual colors from the film stills repurposed as eye shadow. The Princess Jasmine collection hits Sephora stores and sephora.com in March. And since all the products are $55 and under, you can save your three wishes for Cinderella’s killer pair of Louboutins.

