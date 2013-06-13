First Look: Sephora's The Little Mermaid Ariel-Inspired Collection

Ariel of The Little Mermaid is becoming a part of Sephora's world! Starting in July, the beauty megastore will roll out a complete color collection inspired by everyone's favorite flame-haired mermaid. Just like the previous Cindrella and Princess Jasmine collaborations, The Little Mermaid's lineup will include fragrance, shadow palettes, nail polishes, lipglosses, and a compact mirror that fits in among Ariel's gadgets and gizmos. Plus, Sephora pulled actual colors used in the film to create the eye shadow palettes (which means you can work Ursula's purple off-screen). Find the Ariel collection in Sephora stores and sephora.com starting in July.

