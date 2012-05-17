First Look: Ruffian's Collection for MAC!

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (3)

Cult favorite New York clothing line Ruffian is known as much for their coveted fashion—Kirsten Dunst, Cate Blanchett, and Kate Moss are fans—as for the beauty looks born on their runway. Now that Ruffian Red is an established go-to crimson lip color, designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais are expanding to nails. They've collaborated with MAC to develop a collection of super-chic press-ons in varying takes on the signature Ruffian half-moon manicure. “Every season Claude and I start with the manicure idea and it really forms the collection,” Wolk told InStyle.com exclusively. “Ruffian is always about a story, about a movie, about a film. It’s cinematic." The kits of 24 press-on nails are self-adhesive and will be available for a limited time on maccosmetics.com starting on June 18th. “There is something so Ruffian about the ephemeral, that it will last just for a moment,” said Wolk. View the entire collection in the gallery.

