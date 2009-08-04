First Look: Rachelle Lefevre's ebay Charity Auction

They backed her up her when news broke that she wouldn't play Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, now Rachelle Lefevre's fans can support her favorite causes. At noon PST today, the actress will launch an ebay charity auctionincluding t-shirts and other Twilight merchandise signed by the whole castto raise funds for School On Wheels, a charity that provides educational opportunities to homeless kids in Southern California. "I will not be deducting anything (ebay listing fees, additional shipping costs or store management fees) from the donation," Lefevre tells us exclusively. "100% of the money raised will go to the charity." Lefevre has also joined the fight against breast cancerfor every 10,000 people who sign up to follow her on Twitter, she's donating $100 to Susan G. Komen for The Cure.

Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy

