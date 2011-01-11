First Look: Rachel Zoe's New Collection

There’s no stopping Rachel Zoe! While the celebrity stylist already designed a line for QVC, she’s getting ready to launch her debut eponymous collection that she created in collaboration with Li & Fung this fall. The first images of the clothes just came out (shown left), and it includes some of her favorites: feminine dresses, party frocks and tailored separates. And that's not all! Zoe, who let it slip in an interview with WWD that she and husband Rodger Berman are expecting a baby boy, is prepping to dress longtime client Anne Hathaway for her Oscar hosting duties. She plans on being on hand—while eight months pregnant—at the show on February 27th to oversee all of Hathaway’s costume changes. All of this will be captured, of course, for season four of The Rachel Zoe Project, airing later this year on Bravo.

