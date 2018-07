Get your credit cards ready! Here is a sneak peak at Rachel Zoe's collection for QVC, including red carpet-worthy jewels, luxe-looking faux furs and sparkly evening bags, all in Zoe's signature retro-glam style. Priced from $32-$130, these pieces are an easy and affordable way to add some bling to your basics this fall. The collection will debut on QVC.com September 12th at 8pm EST.