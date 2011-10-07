First Look: Rachel Bilson's Shoe Line

Getty Images; Courtesy of Style Mint
Caitlin Petreycik
Oct 07, 2011 @ 7:00 pm

Earlier this week, Rachel Bilson announced that she's teaming up with stylist Nicole Chavez to launch ShoeMint, a wallet-friendly line of footwear available online only, and we didn't have to wait long for a sneak peek! The actress gave us a preview today when she stepped out in a pair of platform suede Mary Janes of her own design. The $79.99 heels will be available on ShoeMint.com this November. Tell us: Would you wear shoes by Rachel?

Plus! See Rachel's transformation in the gallery!

MORE:• Ask Rachel Bilson Style Questions!Rachel's Hart of Dixie Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!