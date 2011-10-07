First Look: Rachel Bilson's Shoe Line

Earlier this week, Rachel Bilson announced that she's teaming up with stylist Nicole Chavez to launch ShoeMint, a wallet-friendly line of footwear available online only, and we didn't have to wait long for a sneak peek! The actress gave us a preview today when she stepped out in a pair of platform suede Mary Janes of her own design. The $79.99 heels will be available on ShoeMint.com this November. Tell us: Would you wear shoes by Rachel?

