First Look: Nicole Richie's QVC Collection
Credit: Courtesy of QVC/Lisa Rose
Nicole Richie’s first QVC fashion line debuts next week! The Nicole Richie Collection, which features similar bohemian-inspired styles to those found in Richie’s pricier Winter Kate line, includes maxi dresses, leather bags and printed kimono jackets. “We all want to feel relaxed on the inside but stylish on the outside,”the reality-star-turned-designer told WWD. “And that’s what I’m trying to provide.” Prices range from $75 to $257, and the collection premieres Friday, February 24th at 9/8c on QVC. See a sneak peek in the gallery!