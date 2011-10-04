First Look: The New iPhone 4S!

Tech fiends, take note: Apple just released photos of the new iPhone 4S. (It looks even better with a little InStyle.com in it!) The device looks pretty similar to the iPhone 4, but it has a few notable upgrades like a faster data processor, and a virtual personal assistant called “Siri,” which takes voice commands and can translate speech into text. The next-generation iPhone goes on sale October 14th, available on Sprint’s wireless network for the first time, in addition to AT&T and Verizon. A model with 16 GB of storage starts at $200 with a two-year wireless contact, while the 64 GB model costs $400. Will you be waiting in line for the device?

