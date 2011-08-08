First Look: New Hunger Games Stills!

Check out these new stills of Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen) and Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Malark) on the set of The Hunger Games! The images prove that the pair isn't afraid to get dirty, and based on Lawrence's quiver of arrows, it looks like the snapshots were taken in the trilogy's arena. Now if only we could get a glimpse of Lenny Kravitz as Cinna or Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket! Tell us, which Hunger Games characters are you most excited to see?

