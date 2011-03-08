First Look: Matthew Williamson's Wedding Dress Designs

Courtesy of Matthew Wiliamson
Caitlin Petreycik
Mar 08, 2011 @ 5:23 pm

Matthew Williamson's bridal line is almost here! The British designer tested the waters with a capsule collection of wedding gowns for Net-a-Porter last year, and now he just released images of his first collection of dresses under his own label. The 12-piece lineup includes a parachute gown, a tulle cocktail dress with a feather skirt, and a sheer silk maxi style, as well as jewel-encrusted mink and rabbit fur shrugs. “I evolved the bridalwear from the soft femininity and luxurious aesthetic found within my runway collections each season,” Williamson told us recently. “The pieces will offer an extensive range of options—classic silhouettes to entice both the boho, glamourous brides-to-be and the more structured, modern brides alike.” The collection will be available in several months. And what's better when shopping for a wedding gown than options?!

MORE: Lily Allen to Marry in ChanelBridal Shoes: Loeffler Randall

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!