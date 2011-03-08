First Look: Matthew Williamson's Wedding Dress Designs

Matthew Williamson's bridal line is almost here! The British designer tested the waters with a capsule collection of wedding gowns for Net-a-Porter last year, and now he just released images of his first collection of dresses under his own label. The 12-piece lineup includes a parachute gown, a tulle cocktail dress with a feather skirt, and a sheer silk maxi style, as well as jewel-encrusted mink and rabbit fur shrugs. “I evolved the bridalwear from the soft femininity and luxurious aesthetic found within my runway collections each season,” Williamson told us recently. “The pieces will offer an extensive range of options—classic silhouettes to entice both the boho, glamourous brides-to-be and the more structured, modern brides alike.” The collection will be available in several months. And what's better when shopping for a wedding gown than options?!

MORE: • Lily Allen to Marry in Chanel• Bridal Shoes: Loeffler Randall