First Look: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Design $30 Scarves for Stylemint

Image zoom Getty Images; Courtesy of StyleMint

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s online-only T-shirt line Stylemint is expanding beyond basics by launching a collection of scarves just in time for the change of season. InStyle.com got an exclusive first look at the the colorful toppers—including the rainbow scarf and the diamond scarf shown—and they are just as cozy and soft as the tees the Olsens quickly made StyleMint known for. Shop the new accessories starting today at stylemint.com for $30 each.

