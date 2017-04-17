Lady Gaga Is Almost Unrecognizable Alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga is going full country. After announcing that she would be filming scenes for her new movie, a remake of A Star Is Born, during Coachella, Mother Monster shared the first look at the film on Instagram, and we almost didn’t recognize her.

In the scene, Gaga rocks long brown hair, a tied-up tee, and dark wash jeans, looking the most low-key we’ve seen her in a while. The singer croons into the microphone, while a long-haired and scruffy guitar-playing Bradley Cooper watches her intently.

ladygaga/instagram

“I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen,” Gaga wrote. “The story of A Star Is Born is so special and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can’t wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5.”

If you want to be a part of that scene, all you need to do is head to Coachella. A Star Is Born will be shooting on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 18 and 19) at 11 a.m. PT on the festival’s grounds. The movie focuses on a troubled movie actor (Cooper) and the aspiring actress he helped find fame (Gaga).

We can’t wait for Gaga to take over the big screen.