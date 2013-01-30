First Look: Kate Spade's Colorful Keds Sneakers!

Here it is—your first look at the adorable sneakers the Kate Spade team guest-designed for Keds! These first four are part of an eight-pair collection, due in stores in February, and each boasts a Spade signature like neon pink accents, stripes, and polka-dot prints. And they're budget-friendly, too, priced from $75 to $85. See them up close at keds.com, and stay tuned, because Kate Spade stores and Nordstrom will also have exclusive dibs on some of the yet-to-be-seen looks in the collection (think: cap toes and orange) when it launches next month.

Plus, see the celebrities who love Kate Spade!

MORE:• Taylor Swift Models for Keds• Shop Pippa Middleton's Kate Spade Coat• Kate Spade Is Launching Lower-Price Brand