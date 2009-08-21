First Look: Jessica Simpson's Travel Collection

flynetpictures; Courtesy of The Jessica Simpson Collection
Bronwyn Barnes
Aug 21, 2009 @ 12:59 am

She's a frequent traveler, so it makes sense that Jessica Simpson is adding a luggage line to her eponymous label. What inspires the celebrity designer? "My dream is for my brand to be like Ralph Lauren," she told us before jetting to Japan to film the VH-1 docu-series The Price of Beauty. "I try to design classic things that aren't just trends, but you will use again and again." Simpson will unveil the collection (and a lingerie line) on jessicasimpsoncollection.com and at major retailers in time for holiday travel. We're on board with the anchor print, which ranges from a $130 tote to a $250 wheeled duffel.

