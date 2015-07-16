First Look: Jessica Alba's Colorful Crib Collection

This post originally appeared on My Domaine. For more stories like this, visit mydomaine.com.

When we heard that Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company was debuting a stylish contemporary crib collaboration—its first foray into furniture—with nursery furniture brand Babyletto, we pretty much couldn’t contain our excitement. It’s a partnership of dreams: Both are modern, chic, eco-friendly brands reimagining the things we surround our children with in very conscious and impactful ways. Plus, it gives us hope that we’ll one day see a more expansive furniture line from The Honest Company! The brands have just launched two new colorways—navy and coral—so we thought it the perfect opportunity to sit down with The Honest Company founder Alba to discuss how this line came together. Read on below to learn more.

RELATED: 10 Times Inexpensive Decor Looked Anything But

Courtesy The Honest Company

MyDomaine: Why did you want to launch this collection?

Jessica Alba: I’ve been a fan of Babyletto and the whole Million Dollar Baby brand for a long time. I love that they’re a local Los Angeles family company, and they’re mission oriented like us. They’re not only environmentally conscious and socially responsible, but they’re also focused on manufacturing to the highest safety standards. The Babyletto line gives families peace of mind, without sacrificing style or sustainability.

RELATED: Pick Up Some Styling Lessons From this Collected Space

Courtesy The Honest Company

MD: How did this partnership with Babyletto develop?

JA: Once we realized our values were so closely aligned, we were excited to collaborate on a design. We worked closely with their team for more than a year developing a crib. The process was a combination of old-fashioned creativity and new technology. They translated our inspiration into sketches, 3-D renderings, and finally a handmade sample. It was great to see it come to life.

Courtesy The Honest Company

MD: How do these new pieces live up to the Honest Company ethos?

JD: We're happy that these cribs don't just look good: They also do good. With our Buy One Give One program, we donate a crib to families that need it the most for every purchase of our Honest x Babyletto crib—we’ve donated more than 750 to date. In addition to donations, we also offer sleep safety education classes to ensure that kids are safe and comfortable in a healthy, restful environment. We’re all about safety, style, and sustainability, so it’s great that Million Dollar Baby sources renewable and sustainable materials like New Zealand pine to produce our Babyletto cribs. Each of them is them hand inspected and assembled in California. They’re also convertible in four ways to grow right along with your kid. Cute, convenient, conscious—what more could we ask for?

Courtesy The Honest Company

RELATED: Inside the Home of a Famed Danish Architect

MD: What inspired the color palette of these cribs and dressers?

JA: Our original palette of gray and white offered parents neutral options that looked fresh in any nursery. With our latest navy blue and coral pink colors, we’re putting our special spin on a classic palette for boys and girls. The colors are so rich; they will look great on a Pinterest board!

READ MORE: First Look: Jessica Alba's Colorful Crib Collection