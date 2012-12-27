First Look: Jason Wu's New Contemporary Line, Miss Wu

He dresses everyone from Michelle Obama to Michelle Williams in his exquisite, polished-to-perfection designs, and now, Jason Wu debuts Miss Wu, a breezy new contemporary line influenced by the Swinging '60s. “The look is gamine and mischievous in the spirit of girls like Marianne Faithfull, but with a dressed up twist,” says Wu. “In the studio we were always asking, ‘what would Miss Wu do?’” Shop the line, which ranges from $265 for a skirt to $495 for a shirtdress, in stores starting January 7th. To see more dresses from the new Miss Wu collection and the inspiration behind Wu’s favorite pieces, flip to page 29 of InStyle’s January issue. On the go? Download the issue on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet!